Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 186,600.0% in November

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a growth of 186,600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.18.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMKR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.