Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

THQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 40.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 792,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

