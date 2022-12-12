Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
THQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
