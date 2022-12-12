Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $314,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.