Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($431.58) to €360.00 ($378.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($452.63) to €410.00 ($431.58) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($394.74) to €360.00 ($378.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Up 0.9 %

TLPFY traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $227.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.