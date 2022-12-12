Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 129.7% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

TEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 172,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

