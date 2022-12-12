Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 5.6%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 80,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,365,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

