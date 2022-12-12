Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.14 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.