The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.63. 10,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

