The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.36. 21,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.