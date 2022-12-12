The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.