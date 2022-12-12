The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

