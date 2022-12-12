TiraVerse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001798 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

