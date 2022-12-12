Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.