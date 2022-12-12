Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance
Shares of TGLVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
