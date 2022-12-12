Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance

Shares of TGLVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Rating)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

