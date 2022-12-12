Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSQ. Guggenheim cut their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

