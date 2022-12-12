Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 527% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,685 call options.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of AMAM stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. 351,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,145. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ambrx Biopharma

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

