TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAct Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,994 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $31,576.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,074,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,662.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,238 shares of company stock worth $400,475. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

