TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

