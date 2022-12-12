Truist Financial Cuts SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $96.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.66 on Friday. SouthState has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The business had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

