Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 39,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.