Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Shares of DE opened at $434.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

