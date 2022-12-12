Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $297,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $393.41 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

