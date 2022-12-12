Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.01 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

