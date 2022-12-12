Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.71 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

