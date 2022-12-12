Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $362.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.06 and a 200-day moving average of $359.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

