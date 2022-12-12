Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $204,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $903,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $4,299,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,243.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

