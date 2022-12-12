Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 102 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

APD stock opened at $314.41 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.03 and a 200 day moving average of $256.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.