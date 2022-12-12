Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 189 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $247.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.