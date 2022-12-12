Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.