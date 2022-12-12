Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

