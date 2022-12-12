Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Target by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $4,190,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $151.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

