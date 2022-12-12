Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 88 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

