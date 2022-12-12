Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.61

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

