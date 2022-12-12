UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,100” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.99) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,404.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £74.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,411.06.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

