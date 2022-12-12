Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $768,357.69

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $65.88 million and $768,357.69 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00619299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00270292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056208 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21406854 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,075,109.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.