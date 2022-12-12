UMA Price Hits $1.69 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. UMA has a total market cap of $116.45 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

