Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00034516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $50.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00448516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.79088354 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $64,275,374.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

