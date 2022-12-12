United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of United Parcel Service worth $894,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.