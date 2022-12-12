UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,974. UpHealth has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 412,813 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UpHealth by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 286,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UpHealth by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the period.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

