UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
UpHealth Stock Performance
NYSE:UPH traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,974. UpHealth has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.