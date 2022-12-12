Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.48. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 29,887 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

