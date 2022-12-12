Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.24

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 200.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 235,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vacasa by 152.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vacasa by 93.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 777,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vacasa by 25.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

