Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.24

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the third quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

