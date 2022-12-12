Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $24.67. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

