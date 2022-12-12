Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

