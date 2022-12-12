Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $55.02

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.02, but opened at $53.24. Value Line shares last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 40 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $516.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.