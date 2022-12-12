Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MGK traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $181.85. 4,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

