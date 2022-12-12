Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Prelude Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.42. 18,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

