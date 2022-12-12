Venus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.84 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00026131 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $54.08 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.
About Venus
Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.
Venus Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
