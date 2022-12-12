Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.39 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00025593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $53.41 million and $4.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

