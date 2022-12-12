Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 6.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.33. 23,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 954,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
