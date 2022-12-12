Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $44.03 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Verge has a total market cap of $44.03 million and $3.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00444613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00883431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00107979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00619763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00271040 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,937,613 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

